James Edward Whitlock Jr., 63, died on Jan. 22, 2020.
The son of Barbara Hazard Whitlock and the late James Whitlock Sr., he was born on Oct. 6, 1956, at Camp Pendleton, California.
He is survived by siblings Vincent Whitlock of Chicago, Illinois; Elizabeth Whitlock and Stephen Whitlock of Lexington, Kentucky; Alisa Beth McKinney-Whitlock and nieces, Haleigh and Delaney Whitlock, also of Lexington; step-brother Grant A. Cox (Karli) and sons, of Prospect, Kentucky, as well as a host of family and friends who were inspired by his unwavering courage and faith.
His early years were spent in Lebanon, where he was confirmed at St. Augustine Catholic Church, then he lived in Campbellsville before he relocated to Lexington after a life-altering automobile accident. He went on to graduate from UK with a business degree and was a knowledgeable thoroughbred horse-racing enthusiast, who never lost his immense appreciation for wildlife conservation and the outdoors.
Always with a smile and kind words for everyone, he was one of the longest living quadriplegics in the United States.
Visitation will be held at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 2 p.m.
A private committal to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Race Track Chaplaincy of America, which ministers to the needs of everyone involved in the horse racing industry, at 2365 Harrodsburg Rd. Ste. A-120, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.
(Note: This is an updated obituary, the original ran in late January 2020.)
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020