Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Whitlock Jr.. View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 1:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward Whitlock Jr., 63, died on Jan. 22, 2020.

The son of Barbara Hazard Whitlock and the late James Whitlock Sr., he was born on Oct. 6, 1956, at Camp Pendleton, California.

He is survived by siblings Vincent Whitlock of Chicago, Illinois; Elizabeth Whitlock and Stephen Whitlock of Lexington, Kentucky; Alisa Beth McKinney-Whitlock and nieces, Haleigh and Delaney Whitlock, also of Lexington; step-brother Grant A. Cox (Karli) and sons, of Prospect, Kentucky, as well as a host of family and friends who were inspired by his unwavering courage and faith.

His early years were spent in Lebanon, where he was confirmed at St. Augustine Catholic Church, then he lived in Campbellsville before he relocated to Lexington after a life-altering automobile accident. He went on to graduate from UK with a business degree and was a knowledgeable thoroughbred horse-racing enthusiast, who never lost his immense appreciation for wildlife conservation and the outdoors.

Always with a smile and kind words for everyone, he was one of the longest living quadriplegics in the United States.

Visitation will be held at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 2 p.m.

A private committal to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Race Track Chaplaincy of America, which ministers to the needs of everyone involved in the horse racing industry, at 2365 Harrodsburg Rd. Ste. A-120, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.

(Note: This is an updated obituary, the original ran in late January 2020.) James Edward Whitlock Jr., 63, died on Jan. 22, 2020.The son of Barbara Hazard Whitlock and the late James Whitlock Sr., he was born on Oct. 6, 1956, at Camp Pendleton, California.He is survived by siblings Vincent Whitlock of Chicago, Illinois; Elizabeth Whitlock and Stephen Whitlock of Lexington, Kentucky; Alisa Beth McKinney-Whitlock and nieces, Haleigh and Delaney Whitlock, also of Lexington; step-brother Grant A. Cox (Karli) and sons, of Prospect, Kentucky, as well as a host of family and friends who were inspired by his unwavering courage and faith.His early years were spent in Lebanon, where he was confirmed at St. Augustine Catholic Church, then he lived in Campbellsville before he relocated to Lexington after a life-altering automobile accident. He went on to graduate from UK with a business degree and was a knowledgeable thoroughbred horse-racing enthusiast, who never lost his immense appreciation for wildlife conservation and the outdoors.Always with a smile and kind words for everyone, he was one of the longest living quadriplegics in the United States.Visitation will be held at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 2 p.m.A private committal to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Race Track Chaplaincy of America, which ministers to the needs of everyone involved in the horse racing industry, at 2365 Harrodsburg Rd. Ste. A-120, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.(Note: This is an updated obituary, the original ran in late January 2020.) Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close