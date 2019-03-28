Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Franklin Ewing, 57, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born November 8, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky to Kenneth and Patricia Ewing, he served for 26 years in the United States



A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Jim (JR) played college football and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He studied finance and went on to utilize that degree as a Property Book Officer for the United States Army.



While serving his country, Jim was deployed as part of Desert Storm in 1990. Following that deployment, he began his rise through the ranks of the military by receiving multiple promotions and awards. His service took him to Germany where he was stationed at Bad Aibling. Then, to Colorado where he was stationed at Fort Carson.



From there, he returned to Fort Hood where he was part of the Aviation Brigade. He did two tours of Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, first in 2005 then again in 2007. Finally, he was stationed at Fort Knox to finish out his long and very decorated military career.



Among some of his most notable accomplishments are Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars,



Jim was a life-time member of Campbellsville Christian Church and a recent attender of Southland Christian Church.



Jim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Parker Ewing of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He is survived by a son, Nicholas Scott Ewing and his mother, Mimi Maness of Fort Worth, Texas; mother, Patricia Ewing of Campbellsville, Kentucky; brother, Joseph Ewing of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Jeanna Ewing Godsted (Mike) of Crystal Lake, Illinois; former wife Charlotte Stephenson Ewing of Nicholasville, Kentucky; nieces, Samantha Godsted and Zoe Godsted of Crystal Lake, Illinois; nephew Chris Godsted of Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Friday March 22, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Dr. Paul Patton and Pastor Gordon Walls officiated. Burial followed in Lebanon National Cemetery in Lebanon, Kentucky.

Active pallbearers were Bob Thomas, David Waldrop, Tommy Hughes, Scott Wethington, Chris Tucker and Greg Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, Virginia 22151 or a similar organization providing help and hope to Veterans. James Franklin Ewing, 57, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born November 8, 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky to Kenneth and Patricia Ewing, he served for 26 years in the United States Army , retiring in 2010 as a Chief Warrant Officer Four.A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Jim (JR) played college football and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He studied finance and went on to utilize that degree as a Property Book Officer for the United States Army.While serving his country, Jim was deployed as part of Desert Storm in 1990. Following that deployment, he began his rise through the ranks of the military by receiving multiple promotions and awards. His service took him to Germany where he was stationed at Bad Aibling. Then, to Colorado where he was stationed at Fort Carson.From there, he returned to Fort Hood where he was part of the Aviation Brigade. He did two tours of Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, first in 2005 then again in 2007. Finally, he was stationed at Fort Knox to finish out his long and very decorated military career.Among some of his most notable accomplishments are Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2nd award), Army Commendation Medal (5th award), Army Achievement Medal (4th award), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Good Conduct Medal (3rd award), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd award), KU-LIB-MDL (Saudi Arabia), KU-LIB-MDL (Kuwait), among others.Jim was a life-time member of Campbellsville Christian Church and a recent attender of Southland Christian Church.Jim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Parker Ewing of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He is survived by a son, Nicholas Scott Ewing and his mother, Mimi Maness of Fort Worth, Texas; mother, Patricia Ewing of Campbellsville, Kentucky; brother, Joseph Ewing of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Jeanna Ewing Godsted (Mike) of Crystal Lake, Illinois; former wife Charlotte Stephenson Ewing of Nicholasville, Kentucky; nieces, Samantha Godsted and Zoe Godsted of Crystal Lake, Illinois; nephew Chris Godsted of Columbus, Ohio.Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Friday March 22, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Dr. Paul Patton and Pastor Gordon Walls officiated. Burial followed in Lebanon National Cemetery in Lebanon, Kentucky.Active pallbearers were Bob Thomas, David Waldrop, Tommy Hughes, Scott Wethington, Chris Tucker and Greg Nelson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope for the Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, Virginia 22151 or a similar organization providing help and hope to Veterans. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close