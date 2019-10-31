James Gary Dooley (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy for your loss, your family is in our..."
    - Earl and Susie Pruitt
  • "Its been a long time cousin since we saw each other rest in..."
    - Paul Cox
  • "I am so sorry for your loss."
    - Marsha Reddick
  • "Tracy, Samantha, and family, I am so sorry to hear..."
    - Ashley Cox
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Obituary
James Gary Dooley, 61, of Campbellsville, son of Dorothy Price Dooley Chappel and the late James "Jim" Dooley, was born April 18, 1958, in Taylor County.
He died at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ earlier in life and last attended Elkhorn United Methodist Church.
He served his country honorably in Kentucky National Guard, was an employee of The Kroger Company and a volunteer firefighter with the Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department from 1978 to 1984.
He enjoyed camping and fishing and was a loving father and grandfather.
He united in marriage to Tracy Wheeler Dooley, of Campbellsville, on May 29, 1992, who survives. 
Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters: Joey Dooley and significant other, Molly Sheene of Casey County, Rita Jones and husband, Nick, of Columbia, Samantha Dooley, Andy Dooley and Patrick Dooley, of Elkhorn; three grandchildren: Katie Jones and Hannah Jones, of Columbia and James Dooley, of Casey County; his mother, Dorothy Dooley Chappel; one brother and one sister: Ronnie Dooley and wife, Donna, and Kay Agee and husband, Paul, of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Oct. 21, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Ronnie Dooley and Bro. Roger Moran.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
