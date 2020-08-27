1/
James "Gilbert" Thompson
1936 - 2020
James "Gilbert" Thompson, 84, of Campbellsville, son of the late Jimmie Alva Thompson and Bessie Thompson, was born on July 20, 1936, in Marion County.
He died at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Glasgow.
He united in marriage to Rosie Lackey on Dec. 18, 1954, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 27, 2007.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters: Dennis Thompson, of Louisville, Victoria Pearl and husband, Clifford, of Saint Lucie West, Florida, Greg Thompson and wife, Susan, of Winchester, Jerome Thompson and wife, Tammie, of Franklin, and Annette Thompson and husband, Doug, of Campbellsville; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one brother and four sisters; two sisters-in-law; a special friend; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by Nettie Hedgespeth Thompson, as well as a brother.
His funeral service was held on Aug. 23 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Minister Fella Wilson.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
