James Handley Childress, 83, of Buffalo, Kentucky, was born on March 28, 1936, in Mount Sherman, Kentucky, to the late Beckham Hulet and Mabel Elkins Childress.
He died on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Hospaus Care Center in Louisville, surrounded by his family.
He retired from the United States Department of Agriculture with 35 years of service and was also a farmer.
He is survived by a son, J.J. (Bonnie) Childress of Buffalo, three grandchildren, Chloe Childress, Josh Brown, and Chelsea Nall, one brother, Monta (Martha) Childress of Mt. Sherman, two nephews, Beckham and Jason Reuiter, and a niece Scarlett Murray, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Childress, and one sister, Altalane Reuiter.
Funeral service was held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at noon. in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville, with Bro. Shannon McCubbins officiating.
Burial followed in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Mount Sherman.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 29, 2020