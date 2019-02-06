James Ray Hedgespeth of Campbellsville, son of the late Howard Lee Hedgespeth and Letha Sprowles Hedgespeth, was born Oct. 29, 1943, in Taylor County. He died at 11:36 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Lexington at age 75.

He united in marriage to Mary Jane Gilbert on Dec. 3, 1976, and she preceded him in death April 8, 1982.

James is survived by one daughter and one son: Tammie Lynn Durham and James Ray Hedgespeth Jr.; one grandson, one brother-in-law, three nieces and three nephews, two great-nieces, two great-nephews and two great-great-nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, two sisters and one nephew, David Allen.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church by Bro. Freddy Thompson.

Burial was in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River or funeral expenses and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

