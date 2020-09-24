1/1
Dr. James Raymond Angel M.D.
1950 - 2020
James Raymond Angel, M.D., 69, of Lebanon, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 17, 2020. 
James was born in Lebanon and was the younger child of the late John and Jane Angel.
He was educated in the farms and fields of Marion County in his youth, but also graduated valedictorian of Lebanon High School class of 1968. He attended the University of Kentucky, where he obtained a remarkable 99th percentile score on the national annual chemistry placement exam, but chose to leave college early in 1971 to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. He graduated at the top of his class from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans in 1975 and completed his urology residency training through Tulane University at Charity Hospital in New Orleans in 1980. His academic accomplishments included being named to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society, winning the Tulane Medical School Owl Club Teaching Award and he was the National Kidney Foundation and American Urologic Association Scholar in 1977.
James left New Orleans and returned home to central Kentucky and founded his private practice in Campbellsville in 1980. He served the communities of central Kentucky tirelessly as a practicing physician and urologic surgeon for 38 years before retiring in 2018. He performed hundreds of thousands of surgeries and was a passionate member of the medical staff of Taylor County Hospital, now Taylor Regional Hospital, where he served as the Chief of Surgery for decades. He was instrumental in creating The Cancer Center at Taylor Regional Hospital and was a founder of Taylor Regional Urology, which continues his legacy of medical service in central Kentucky.
An intrepid adventurer and traveler, James explored the world but always was drawn back to Kentucky. A lifelong farmer, he was also an avid outdoorsman and conservationist and served as an appointed Commissioner of the Department of Fish and Wildlife for Kentucky's Fourth District for 13 years. He volunteered much of his free time to protect Kentucky's fish and wildlife and cultivate the next generation of adventurers through his time as a Commissioner and as an Assistant Scoutmaster with local Boy Scout Troop 616. His varied interests and fields of practical expertise included agriculture, hunting, fishing, chemistry and astronomy and he was a lifelong booster of University of Kentucky sports.
His interests may have revolved around the farm and the outdoors, but his true passion has always been his family. He met his soulmate, a young nurse at Taylor County Hospital named Sherri Sapp, who became his wife in 1982. Over the course of 38 years of marriage and love they were blessed with a large family.
James is survived by his wife, Sherri Angel, and their three children: Ben Angel, M.D. (Carolyn), John Angel (Sarah) and Meredith Angel, M.D. (Ryan); three grandchildren: Athena Angel, Vesper Angel, and Gwendolyn Angel; siblings-in-law, Michael Sapp(Shirley), Debbie Sapp, and Vance Smith; beloved nieces and nephews, Jordan Smith, Christy Sapp, M.D., Jason Sapp, Dawn Thompson, Dana Sapp, Jeffrey Sapp, and Kevin Sapp. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jane Angel, his beloved sister, Elizabeth Smith; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Edith Sapp, and his brothers-in-law, Terry Sapp and Thomas Sapp, Jr. and nephew Keith Sapp.
His funeral was held on Monday, Sept. 21, at Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home with a private family burial afterward. 
In keeping with James's wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the Make Today Count support group at The Cancer Center at Taylor Regional Hospital. 
His family would like to thank his many colleagues, the entire staff of Taylor Regional Hospital and Spring View Hospital, valued managers Susan Kelly and Josh Purdom, his treasured friends and his many devoted patients.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
September 24, 2020
What a great loss
.to society!
Debra Remmers
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so grateful to have had the privilege to work with Dr. Angel for so many years at Taylor Regional Hospital. What a wonderful physician and educator for patients and staff! He will be missed by so many!!

Sincerely,
Pam Reed
Pam Reed
Coworker
September 21, 2020
I would like to extend my condolences to the family on you loss of Dr. Angel. He was an excellent physician and friend to all of his patients including myself. He will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathy.
Roger Smith DMD
Friend
September 20, 2020
He was truly dedicated to serving the health needs to all of central Kentucky.
Harold Wilkerson
Friend
September 20, 2020
Thank you Dr. Angel for the privilege of working with you at Taylor Regional Hospital. You taught us so much, and always looked at the patient as a person, not a disease. You had a remarkable knowledge to see disease processes and diagnose them when others could not. Deepest sympathy to the family of whom Dr. Angel was so proud of, and spoke of often.
Sue Silcox
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to The family. Worked with his Mom, Jane, who was my very dear friend and was so very proud of James Prayers to all.
Nancy Browning
Friend
September 19, 2020
He diagnosed my prostate cancer, referred me to Vanderbilt, and I was treated effectively several years ago in Glasgow. Thank you Dr. Angel.
Phil Hanna
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
god bless him hollis miller
hollis miller
Friend
September 18, 2020
James was my mentor but more importantly a trusted friend whom I will always remember for his kindness and treated all with respect. Thank you James for all the great memories. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Dr. Tony Hayden
Friend
September 18, 2020
Condolences to Dr Angel's family. He was my go to guy 20 years ago when first diagnosed with a prostae issue. Five years ago while facing prostate cancer Dr Angel saved my life getting me the referral to Dr Joseph Smith at Vanderbilt. God bless Dr Angel
Robert Cumming
Acquaintance
September 18, 2020
James has always been a special person. Not only as a Dr. but school classmate. He has been a great role model to so many. James thank you to you for your friendship and service. Thank you for your family who sacrificed so you could be the Dr and man you were. You will be sorely missed.Robert and Pat Miller
Pat Cox Miller
Friend
September 18, 2020
He was a very dedicated Dr. His many patients in the hospital always spoke well of him. I will miss meeting him in the hallways as he was on his way to make rounds. I had him as a patient a lot in the last year. He was always very kind . His dear wife Sherri was always there by his side to attend to his needs. They were a great example of a devoted wife and husband. Such a sweet family.
Joanne Carter
September 18, 2020
My heart goes out to with Sherri, Meredith, Ben & John! James & I went to Lebanon High School! Was a great guy, I remember he made a Laser( I hope I’m saying this right) he succeed at that entry, like he succeeded in so many things! I was a senior(Elizabeth Smith was in my class) when he was a sophomore. But I remember him well! You could never asked for a better person! A true friend indeed. When we both completed High School & went our separate ways, but I never forgot James! I’m so very sorry, I know James is looking down on his entire family, saying to himself, you’ll go on with life, as I will be watching you’ll all the time! Saying “ I Love You’ll so much”. You’ll have my prayer & thoughts!
Bill Harmon
Friend
September 18, 2020
We extend our heartfelt condolences to all of Dr. Angel’s family. He was a great doctor and humanitarian and touched the lives of thousands of people. May God bless and comfort you.
John and Cathy Chowning
Friend
September 18, 2020
He was a wonderful doctor to my Mom and he was so good at his profession. He will be greatly missed!
Vicki Sidebottom Schlenk
Acquaintance
