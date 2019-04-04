James Seth "Jim" Campbell Jr., 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late James Seth Campbell, Sr. and Dolly Oda Bradshaw Campbell, was born May 13, 1939 in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 3:48 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 in Elizabethtown.



He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Beech Grove Baptist.



He united in marriage to Vicky Richardson Dec. 25, 1973.



Besides his wife, Vicky Campbell of Campbellsville, he is survived by two daughters and one son: Laura Campbell and husband, Kaare Erickson of Fishers, Indiana, Ruth Campbell of Wendell, North Carolina and James Seth "Jimmy" Campbell III of Campbellsville; six grandchildren; his father-in-law; several brothers and sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many other friends and relatives.



Funeral service was at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Beech Grove Baptist Church in Black Gnat by Pastor Fabio Moriera and Phil Allan Bertram. Burial was in the Beech Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.



Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

