James Shively of Campbellsville, son of the late Joseph Marion Shively and Mary Mathis Shively, was born Aug. 15, 1948 in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He died at 2:05 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Elizabethtown. He was 70.
He united in marriage to Nannette Eldridge Shively, Feb. 4, 1967 and she preceded him in death July 19, 2012.
He later united in marriage to Banda Wise, April 22, 2013.
Besides his wife, Banda Shively of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son, James Earl Shively of Campbellsville, two step-sons and four step-daughters: Michael Wise of Dayton, Kentucky, Jason Wise of Canmer, Jennifer Dotson and husband, Jason of Greensburg, Paula Gray and husband, Kevin of Clermont, Ohio, Jamie Wise of Campbellsville and Megan Wise of Lexington; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild; four brothers and two sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
James was also preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Clark, four brothers and two sisters.
Funeral service was at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Finley by Deacon Donnie Coulter. Burial was in Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church Cemetery.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019