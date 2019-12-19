Ret. Master Sgt. Jason Cisco, 46, of Campbellsville, son of the late Elliott Cisco and Laura Hardin Flanagan, was born Sept. 16, 1973, in Wayne County, Michigan.

He died at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Elizabeth Dixon on June 14, 1992.

Besides his wife, Elizabeth Cisco, he is survived by two sons and one daughter: Jacob Cisco and fiancée, Danielle Morgan, of Campbellsville, Toby Cisco of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Kaitlyn Cisco of Prestonburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren; three brothers; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Jason was also preceded in death by two grandchildren in infancy and a brother.

A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by SFC. (Ret.) Keith Murphy.