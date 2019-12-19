MasterSgt. Jason Cisco (1973 - 2019)
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
Ret. Master Sgt. Jason Cisco, 46, of Campbellsville, son of the late Elliott Cisco and Laura Hardin Flanagan, was born Sept. 16, 1973, in Wayne County, Michigan.
He died at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Elizabeth Dixon on June 14, 1992.  
Besides his wife, Elizabeth Cisco, he is survived by two sons and one daughter: Jacob Cisco and fiancée, Danielle Morgan, of Campbellsville, Toby Cisco of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Kaitlyn Cisco of Prestonburg, Kentucky; six grandchildren; three brothers; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Jason was also preceded in death by two grandchildren in infancy and a brother.
A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by SFC. (Ret.) Keith Murphy.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
