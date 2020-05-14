Jay Michael Rose, 58, of Columbia, son of the late J.C. Rose and Norma Cobb Rose Fanto was born on July 3, 1961, in Clayton, Missouri.

He died at 8:53 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Columbia.

He united in marriage to Paula Beard on Oct. 14, 1995.

Besides his wife, Paula Rose, of Columbia, he is survived by one daughter, Shawna Dischler, of Carlisle; two sisters; his mother-in-law; a brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law.

As mandated by the governor, services will be private.

Burial will be in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.