Jeffery Todd Rainwater, 55, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1964, in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Rainwater, of Olive Branch; four daughters: Julie (Adam) England, of Loretto, Sabrina Carrier, of Louisville, Katlin Rainwater, of Campbellsville and Alyssa Rainwater, of Olive Branch; two sons, Jason Rainwater, of Campbellsville, and Justin Rainwater, of Olive Branch; a sister; two granddaughters, and two grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nadine and Robert Rainwater, as well as a brother.
A memorial service was held at LaBelle Haven Baptist Church.
Coleman Funeral Home in Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to gofundme.com/f/jeff-rainwater-medical-expenses.