Jerry Sapp
Jerry Sapp, 81, of Finley, son of the late Herbert L. and Naomi (Benningfield) Sapp, was born on Sept. 17, 1939.
He died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Laverne (Mills) Sapp, of Finley; four children: Nolan Sapp and wife, June, of Florida, Mickey Sapp and wife, Michelle, of Campbellsville, Mark Sapp and wife, Misti, of Campbellsville and Dr. Felicia Sapp and husband, Barry Beach, of California; two siblings; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Joanna Sapp, and nine siblings.
A private funeral service was held on Nov. 2, followed by interment in the Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church Cemetery.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
