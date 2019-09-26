Jerry Williams, 84, of Campbellsville, son of the late C.M. Williams and Lera Morrison Williams, was born March 29, 1935, in Taylor County.

He died at 2:55 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019.

He united in marriage to Zola Gupton on March 14, 1955. She preceded him in

death on May 18, 1974.

He later united in marriage to Katherine Pollard on March 28, 1981.

Besides his wife, Katherine Pollard Williams of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son, Jay Williams, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one step-daughter, Deeanna Reeder, of Columbia; one step-son, Robert Hamlett, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; three sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Jerry was also preceded in death by one daughter, Gail Bright; one grandson, Matt Bright; one step-daughter, Judy Hamlett Nunn; and four sisters.

Funeral service was held Sept. 24, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Robert Adkins.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.