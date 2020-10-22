Jesse Manasco, 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late Frank Manasco and Lema Webster Manasco, was born on Sept. 19, 1940, in Winfield, Alabama.

He died at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Charlene Grail, the mother of his children, who preceded him in death. He later united in marriage to Louise Pierce Williams on March 13, 2001.

Besides his wife, Louise Pierce Williams Manasco, he is survived by one daughter, Sherri Williams and husband, Steve, of Greensburg; seven step-children: Doug, Steve, Debbie, Greg, Jackie, Jeff and Kathy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Manasco, and a step-son, Scott Williams.

His funeral service was held on Oct. 20 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Freddy Thompson.

Burial followed at Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church.

