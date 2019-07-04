Jesse R. Welch, 72, of Campbellsville, son of the late Lamuel David Welch and Juanita Morgan King Skinner, was born June 25, 1946, in Oak Ridge Township, North Carolina. He died at 6:27 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Joyce Wright August 25, 2000.
Besides his wife, Joyce Welch, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son, Johnny Welch of Conroe, Texas; two stepdaughters: Autumn Lisby of Campbellsville and Robbi Lou Murphy of Conroe, Texas; two stepsons: Steven Lisby of Indianapolis, Indiana and J. R. Lisby of Shelbyville, Indiana.
Cremation was chosen.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 4, 2019