Jessica Lynn Murphy, 26, of Campbellsville, daughter of Kelby Murphy and Barbara Wilson Tucker, was born on Sept. 26, 1993, in Barren County.

She died on Friday, June 12, 2020, along with her significant other, Ashia Leeanne Barrett, as a result of an automobile accident in Campbellsville.

She is survived by her son, Kaiser Lee Barrett Murphy; her parents, Kelby Murphy and Barbara Tucker; one sister; three adopted sisters; her maternal grandparents; her paternal grandmother; three nieces and many other family and friends.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Brad Lackey.

Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to a fund for her son through the funeral home.

