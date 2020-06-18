Jessica Lynn Murphy
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Lynn Murphy, 26, of Campbellsville, daughter of Kelby Murphy and Barbara Wilson Tucker, was born on Sept. 26, 1993, in Barren County.
She died on Friday, June 12, 2020, along with her significant other, Ashia Leeanne Barrett, as a result of an automobile accident in Campbellsville.
She is survived by her son, Kaiser Lee Barrett Murphy; her parents, Kelby Murphy and Barbara Tucker; one sister; three adopted sisters; her maternal grandparents; her paternal grandmother; three nieces and many other family and friends.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Brad Lackey.
Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to a fund for her son through the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved