Jewel Lynette Broadhurst, 63, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, formerly of Campbellsville, was born the daughter of Mary (Scroggins) Jones, of Campbellsville, and the late Delmar Jones on July 15, 1957, in Springfield, Illinois.

She died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Jeffersonville at Clark Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Broadhurst, and two siblings.

She is survived by a daughter, Jewel Jones and husband, Ruben Southern, of Jeffersonville; a son, Joshua Sowders and wife, Shawn, of Campbellsville; four siblings, and a host of others relatives and friends.

Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, and new requirements implemented by the office of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Funeral Directors' Association of Kentucky, a private service was held with Bro. Ted Stidham officiating.

Burial followed at the Elliot Cemetery in Speck Ridge.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

