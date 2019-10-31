Jewell B. Thompson Squires, 84, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Richard A. Thompson and Lola Mae Kidd Thompson, was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Green County.

She died at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Robert Elwood Squires, of Campbellsville, on Feb. 27, 1951.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons and one daughter: DeWayne (Denise) Squires, Darryl (Lisa) Squires and DeLisa (Sam) Knopp, all of Campbellsville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers and two sisters; a special caregiver; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Jewell was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Funeral service was held Oct. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Eugene Quek and Dr. Bill Davenport.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.