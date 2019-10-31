Jewell B. (Thompson) Squires (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Jewell B. Thompson Squires, 84, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Richard A. Thompson and Lola Mae Kidd Thompson, was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Green County.
She died at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She united in marriage to Robert Elwood Squires, of Campbellsville, on Feb. 27, 1951.    
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons and one daughter: DeWayne (Denise) Squires, Darryl (Lisa) Squires and DeLisa (Sam) Knopp, all of Campbellsville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers and two sisters; a special caregiver; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Jewell was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Funeral service was held Oct. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Eugene Quek and Dr. Bill Davenport.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
