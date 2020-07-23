Joan Helen Shear Johnson, devoted wife and mother, died on July 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.

Joan was born and raised on a small dairy farm in North Argyle, New York. She attended Alfred State College in New York, completing a 2-year course in secretarial and bookkeeping. After working for the National Council of Churches in New York City, she enrolled in the University of Kentucky School of Social Work where she graduated with honors in 1958. While at UK, she was involved in the Presbyterian Student Association, and met her future husband, Paul Johnson Jr.

Upon graduation from UK, she went to West Orange, New Jersey, to practice social work in a settlement house. She then spent a year teaching school in the upper Catskills until her marriage to Paul on Aug. 25, 1962, after which she moved to Campbellsville. She taught and provided social work services for the Taylor County school system for several years.

Joan was an active participant in business ventures she shared with her husband. She was also an enthusiastic volunteer in the Junior Woman's Club, Central Kentucky Art Series and Sister Cities, and was a faithful member of Bethel First Presbyterian Church until her health failed.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years; son Joey Johnson, of Springfield; daughter Emily Baskin (Jim), of Baltimore, Maryland; sister Catherine Craw (Bill), of Chili, New York; brother Leslie Shear (Marie), of Knoxville, Tennessee, and many treasured nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her brother, John Shear (Sandy), of Warnerville, New York.

A private funeral service was held on Sunday, July 19, at Bethel First Presbyterian Church in Campbellsville by Rev. Jim Murphy.

Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the church or Living Waters of the World and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

