1/1
Joan Helen (Shear) Johnson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Helen Shear Johnson, devoted wife and mother, died on July 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.
Joan was born and raised on a small dairy farm in North Argyle, New York. She attended Alfred State College in New York, completing a 2-year course in secretarial and bookkeeping. After working for the National Council of Churches in New York City, she enrolled in the University of Kentucky School of Social Work where she graduated with honors in 1958. While at UK, she was involved in the Presbyterian Student Association, and met her future husband, Paul Johnson Jr.
Upon graduation from UK, she went to West Orange, New Jersey, to practice social work in a settlement house. She then spent a year teaching school in the upper Catskills until her marriage to Paul on Aug. 25, 1962, after which she moved to Campbellsville. She taught and provided social work services for the Taylor County school system for several years.
Joan was an active participant in business ventures she shared with her husband. She was also an enthusiastic volunteer in the Junior Woman's Club, Central Kentucky Art Series and Sister Cities, and was a faithful member of Bethel First Presbyterian Church until her health failed.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years; son Joey Johnson, of Springfield; daughter Emily Baskin (Jim), of Baltimore, Maryland; sister Catherine Craw (Bill), of Chili, New York; brother Leslie Shear (Marie), of Knoxville, Tennessee, and many treasured nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her brother, John Shear (Sandy), of Warnerville, New York.
A private funeral service was held on Sunday, July 19, at Bethel First Presbyterian Church in Campbellsville by Rev. Jim Murphy.
Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the church or Living Waters of the World and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Funeral service
Bethel First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 20, 2020
A wonderful person. When I was young our visits to C-ville were rare but the memories of Joan and PJ's home are all good.
Russell Butler
Family
July 19, 2020
Peace be with you, your children and family during this difficult time. Our prayers and lover are with you all.
Robin Bowen
Friend
July 19, 2020
Joan was a very sweet member of the Johnson family and my dad (A.B) and mom loved the times they were all able to gather at the cousins homes and I especially enjoyed being with the family when we were all together . Our prayers go out to your entire family and may your days ahead be filled with sweet memories and lots of laughter replacing the tears.
Jeanelle Brown McGuire
Family
July 18, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement-BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 18, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement-BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 18, 2020
GOD Bless Aunt Joan. Keep Dad company. I love you.
Kathy Shear
Family
July 18, 2020
Thanks Joan for all you have done for me. While I was a babysitter for your family, I was included as part of your family. You all even gave me my first car, an old Volkswagen Beetle. Thanks. You and Paul meant a lot to me. Fly high and watch out for us all still on earth.
Patty Reed Howard
Friend
July 18, 2020
While I only knew her a short time, it was always a pleasure to see her smiling face in the thrift store. I know the family will be at loss and I will be praying for peace and comfort.
Jean Corbin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved