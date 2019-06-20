Joan Stapleton Trumbo, 71, of Fall River Township, Illinois, formerly of Adair County, was born on August 11, 1947, to Fred Dempsy and Oreda (Johnson) Stapleton.

She died on June 12, 2019, at Morris Hospital in Marseilles, Illinois.

She was a lifelong member of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene. She had been employed at many local nursing homes as a Registered Nurse until her retirement. She was active in the Marseilles Food Pantry. She owned and operated Kay Jo Crafting and sold her crafts at many of the local fairs. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard and spending time with her family.

On Dec. 31, 1972, she married Jay S. Trumbo of Fall River, who preceded her in death in 1997.

She is survived by two sons: William David Trumbo and wife Nicole and Chad Evert Trumbo and wife Kay, both of Fall River; seven grandchildren: Edwina Hampton, Jacqueline Hackler, John Murphy and Corrina, Jay, Allen and Emma Trumbo; six great-grandchildren and one brother, David Stapleton and wife Deanna of Mendota.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Justin Trumbo; one brother, Fred Dempsy Stapleton and her stepfather, William Johnson.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on June 16, 2019, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Clark of the Marseilles Church of the Nazarene officiating.

Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the .

