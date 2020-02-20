Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Christopher Church 122 S. Wilson Road Radcliff , KY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Christopher Church 122 S. Wilson Road Radcliff , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Marie Farrelly, 74, of Campbellsville, formerly of Radcliff, Kentucky, and the state of Florida, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Virginia Rose Kearney and Calvin Eugene Perry and was the eldest of three siblings.

She died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

She was the beloved mother of a doting daughter, Kelly Virginia Hemminger (David), of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and a son, Sean Patrick Farrelly, of Bunnell, Florida.

Her passing reunited her with another son, Eric Joseph Farrelly, who preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are seven grandchildren: Casey Pavlak (Cain), Nathan Hemminger, Nicholas Hemminger, Sam Hemminger, Eric Farrelly, Matthew Farrelly and Courtney Farrelly.

She was also beloved by a sister, Sharon Papale (Ken), of Creighton, New Jersey; two brothers, Perry (Beth), of Florida, and Gary Gambino (Deborah), of Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed by her $10,000 Ladies, whom she loved, and whose friendship she enjoyed for many years. She will also be missed by her loving and faithful fur baby, Cookie.

She will be remembered by all who knew her as a fun-loving, energetic and adventurous lady that was always ready to take on a new project, plan a trip or volunteer for an event. Nothing was too big. It was just a challenge to meet.

A life-long reader, she was never without a book close by.

She was also a consummate crafter who dabbled in many things: sewing, scrapbooking, and miniatures. But her greatest joy was in creating miniature vignettes that were elaborately and painstakingly created. Each was a work of art.

Always busy and involved, she owned and operated Muffins Restaurant in Radcliff, was a professional cake decorator, a caterer and worked as a researcher and guide for the Historical Society of Jacksonville, Florida. She was manager of Officer Housing at Mayport Naval Station where she received a number of awards and accommodations, some of which were rarely awarded except for exceptional performance. She also was a dedicated worker at Krogers for a number of years.

Visitation will be held at St. Christophers Church, located at 122 S. Wilson Road in Radcliff, from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the deceased's name to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Suite B, Louisville, Kentucky, 40222.

