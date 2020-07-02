1/
Joe Sullivan
1947 - 2020
Joe Sullivan, 72, of Campbellsville, son of the late Omra Sullivan and Bessie White Burton, was born on Sept. 11, 1947, in Pulaski County.
He died at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Clarksville, Indiana.
He is survived by three daughters and one son: Cheryl Akins of Campbellsville, Angela Sullivan of San Diego, California, Jordan Head and husband, Warren of Conyers, Georgia and Jonathan Sullivan of Gainesville, Georgia; five grandchildren; one brother and three sisters; two half-brothers and two half-sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Coy Burton; three brothers; one sister and one half-sister.
Graveside service was held on Friday, June 26, at Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Jason Hood.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church Cemetery
