Joel Mayes Harris
Joel Mayes Harris, 57, the son of Joel "Joe" Harris, of Campbellsville, and the late Margaret (Montgomery) Harris was born on June 3, 1963, in Taylor County.
He died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Louisville at Norton Hospital.
Besides his father, he is survived by a son, Jacob Harris and wife Bridget, of Campbellsville; a daughter, Lindsey Hash and companion Blake Caldwell, of Greensburg; a brother; two sisters; eight grandchildren; two aunts; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family chose cremation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
