Johanna "Hanna" (Mayer) Thornton
Johanna "Hanna" Mayer Thornton, 55, the daughter of Hanna Meyer, of Germany, was born on June 3, 1957, in Munich, Germany, and died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Somerset at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Besides her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Thornton, and companion Robert Person of Campbellsville; a son, Dwayne Thornton and fiance, Haydee Delgado, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother; one sister, and a host of other relatives and friends.
At her request, cremation rites were entrusted to L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
