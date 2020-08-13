Johanna "Hanna" Mayer Thornton, 55, the daughter of Hanna Meyer, of Germany, was born on June 3, 1957, in Munich, Germany, and died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Somerset at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Besides her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Thornton, and companion Robert Person of Campbellsville; a son, Dwayne Thornton and fiance, Haydee Delgado, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother; one sister, and a host of other relatives and friends.

At her request, cremation rites were entrusted to L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

