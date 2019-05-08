John David McKinley, 65, of Campbellsville, son of the late Adolphus L. McKinley and Sue Kathryn Thomas McKinley, was born June 21, 1952, in Taylor County. He died at 3:25 p.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Louisville.

He united in marriage to Missy Baker Feb. 14, 2001.

Besides his wife, Missy McKinley of Campbellsville, he is survived by two daughters: Sarah McKinley and Rachel Moss and husband, Curtis of Campbellsville; two step-sons: Casey Baker and wife, Jessica of Campbellsville and Cody Baker and wife, Ashley of Edmonton; seven grandchildren, one brother and sister-in-law, his mother-in-law, one uncle, two nieces and a nephew, and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral service was 2 p.m., Monday, April 9, 2018, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Casey Baker and Rev. John Chowning.

Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

