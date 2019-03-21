John Dennie Murphy, 63, of Campbellsville, son of the late Charlie W. Murphy and Daisy Hoosier Wright, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home. He was born Nov. 21, 1955.
He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of White's Ridge Baptist Church.
He is survived by: his wife, Shelia (Bird) Murphy; stepson, Jeremy Settles and wife Jessica, all of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; six siblings, and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral service was Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home, 1765 New Columbia Rd, Campbellsville, Kentucky. Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. Bro. Dickie Rogers officiated.
