John Edwin Mascarenas, 75, of Campbellsville, son of the late David Mascarenas and Anita Smith Mascarenas, was born April 5, 1944, in Penasco, New Mexico. He died at 8:20 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Louisville.
Besides his wife, Carmelita Mascarenas of Campbellsville, he is survived by three sons and three daughters: Robert N. Caffee, John R. Mascarenas, Genevieve Caffee and significant other, Tim McCarol and Madelyn Wise and husband, Matthew of Campbellsville, Nathan J. Mascarenas and wife, Kimberly of Fountain, Colorado and Rachel Fox and husband, Sheldon of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The memorial service was Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Mike Humphress with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019