John Michael Ferriell, 73, of Campbellsville, the son of the late John Alfonso and Monica (Hinton) Ferriell, was born on Dec. 9, 1946, in Louisville.

He died on Oct. 6, 2020, in Louisville.

He united in marriage to Rose (Neace) Ferriell, who survives.

He is also survived by his children, Brecca (Kenny) Russell, of Louisville, and Scott Ferriell, of Campbellsville; a grandson, and two lifelong friends.

His funeral service was held on Oct. 13 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Saju Vadakumpadan officiating.

A private graveside service was held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff with full military honors.

