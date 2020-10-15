1/
John Michael Ferriell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Michael Ferriell, 73, of Campbellsville, the son of the late John Alfonso and Monica (Hinton) Ferriell, was born on Dec. 9, 1946, in Louisville.
He died on Oct. 6, 2020, in Louisville.
He united in marriage to Rose (Neace) Ferriell, who survives.
He is also survived by his children, Brecca (Kenny) Russell, of Louisville, and Scott Ferriell, of Campbellsville; a grandson, and two lifelong friends.
His funeral service was held on Oct. 13 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Saju Vadakumpadan officiating.
A private graveside service was held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff with full military honors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved