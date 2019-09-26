John Richard Williams, 53, of Campbellsville, son of Ayleen Phillips Williams and the late Kenneth Williams, was born Oct. 19, 1965, in Taylor County.
He died at 3:48 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed watching sports; especially football and basketball. He had a love for animals and Clint Eastwood movies. He was always smiling and was very devoted to his family.
He is survived by his mother: Ayleen Phillips Williams of Campbellsville; one sister and one brother: Elaine Caffee and husband, Don, and Tony Williams, all of Campbellsville; two nieces, with whom he was very close: Donna Sallee and husband, Charlie, of Campbellsville and Erin Ballou and husband, Brian, of Bowling Green; two great-nieces, that he loved dearly: Ava Sweet and Caroline Sallee; one special aunt, Pauline Williams, of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church parking lot fund and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019