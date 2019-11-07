Dr. John Russell Burch Jr., 51, of Martin, Tennessee, formerly of Campbellsville, was born March 22, 1968, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late John Sr. and Idalia Burch.
He died on Oct. 25, 2019, at home in the arms of his wife.
He was an author, educator and visionary, but first and foremost a husband and father.
He received his bachelors degree from Berea College, went on to obtain two masters degrees in library science and history, then earned a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Kentucky. He was most recently employed by the University of Tennessee at Martin as the library director.
He was also a well-loved and respected Scout Master, and had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His life reflected the Boy Scout principles: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
He was also an avid scout patch collector.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Samantha; three daughters: Morgan Melvin (Daniel) of Amelia, Ohio, Alexandra Burch of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Kaleigh Burch, of Martin; a son, Christopher Burch, of Lexington; two grandsons: Samson and Callum Melvin; a sister: Stacy O'Malley (Scan) of New Canaan, Connecticut and many other family and friends.
