Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John Russell Burch Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John Russell Burch Jr., 51, of Martin, Tennessee, formerly of Campbellsville, was born March 22, 1968, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late John Sr. and Idalia Burch.

He died on Oct. 25, 2019, at home in the arms of his wife.

He was an author, educator and visionary, but first and foremost a husband and father.

He received his bachelors degree from Berea College, went on to obtain two masters degrees in library science and history, then earned a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Kentucky. He was most recently employed by the University of Tennessee at Martin as the library director.

He was also a well-loved and respected Scout Master, and had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His life reflected the Boy Scout principles: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

He was also an avid scout patch collector.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Samantha; three daughters: Morgan Melvin (Daniel) of Amelia, Ohio, Alexandra Burch of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Kaleigh Burch, of Martin; a son, Christopher Burch, of Lexington; two grandsons: Samson and Callum Melvin; a sister: Stacy O'Malley (Scan) of New Canaan, Connecticut and many other family and friends. Dr. John Russell Burch Jr., 51, of Martin, Tennessee, formerly of Campbellsville, was born March 22, 1968, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late John Sr. and Idalia Burch.He died on Oct. 25, 2019, at home in the arms of his wife.He was an author, educator and visionary, but first and foremost a husband and father.He received his bachelors degree from Berea College, went on to obtain two masters degrees in library science and history, then earned a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Kentucky. He was most recently employed by the University of Tennessee at Martin as the library director.He was also a well-loved and respected Scout Master, and had achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His life reflected the Boy Scout principles: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.He was also an avid scout patch collector.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Samantha; three daughters: Morgan Melvin (Daniel) of Amelia, Ohio, Alexandra Burch of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Kaleigh Burch, of Martin; a son, Christopher Burch, of Lexington; two grandsons: Samson and Callum Melvin; a sister: Stacy O'Malley (Scan) of New Canaan, Connecticut and many other family and friends. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close