Send Flowers Obituary

Johnnie Lee Venters, 70, of Campbellsville was born in McLeansboro, Illinois, on Nov. 3, 1948 to Thelma (Atteberry) and the late Clarence Hershel Venters.

He died on Sept. 19, 2019, at the Louisville VA Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife: Jennifer (Cook) Venters, of Campbellsville; his mother: Thelma Venters, of Arkansas, seven children: Angela Heath, of Florida, Lisa McCarthy, of Nevada, Loretta Abrams, of Jeffersonville, Beth Visconti, Michael Spurlock-Venters and Jeffrey Venters, all of Mt. Sterling and Rachael Armitage of Owingsville; one brother; three sisters; eighteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother.

The family will receive friends at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the sanctuary of the Truth Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church at 4607 Old Lebanon Rd in Campbellsville and then funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. ET with Bro. Dickie Rogers officiating.

He requested cremation.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close