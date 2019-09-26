Johnnie Lee Venters, 70, of Campbellsville was born in McLeansboro, Illinois, on Nov. 3, 1948 to Thelma (Atteberry) and the late Clarence Hershel Venters.

He died on Sept. 19, 2019, at the Louisville VA Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife: Jennifer (Cook) Venters, of Campbellsville; his mother: Thelma Venters, of Arkansas, seven children: Angela Heath, of Florida, Lisa McCarthy, of Nevada, Loretta Abrams, of Jeffersonville, Beth Visconti, Michael Spurlock-Venters and Jeffrey Venters, all of Mt. Sterling and Rachael Armitage of Owingsville; one brother; three sisters; eighteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother.

The family will receive friends at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the sanctuary of the Truth Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church at 4607 Old Lebanon Rd in Campbellsville and then funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. ET with Bro. Dickie Rogers officiating.

He requested cremation.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.