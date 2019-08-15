Johnnie Pennington (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - David Marksbury
  • "Sad to hear of the loss of this good man. We had many good..."
    - Collin (& Penny) Cox
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Leona Bland-Cox
  • "Johnnie reminded me of Matthew 5:8 - "Blessed are the..."
    - Stephen Horner
  • "A great loss and he will be greatly missed "
    - Donald Witham
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Johnnie Pennington, 81, of Mannsville, son of the late Vance Pennington and Helen Belton Pennington, was born April 7, 1938, in Casey County.
He died at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mannsville Christian Church.
He retired his comb and shears after over sixty years of telling stories and sharing laughs with all who sat in his chair. For more than fifty years, if you couldn't find him in the barbershop, he could be found selling cars from his lot.
He was also a member of the Elkhorn Masonic Lodge #568 F&AM. His smile and wave will always be remembered in the Mannsville community and his good-natured personality will be missed.
He united in marriage to Dorothy Larimore in 1963.
Besides his wife, Dorothy Pennington, of Campbellsville, he is survived by three sons: Barry Pennington, Terry Pennington and Brad Pennington, all of Campbellsville; a daughter, Bridgett Rodgers, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Myra Roberts and Margaret Gabehart, as well as a step-grandson, Christopher Robin "Buzz" Rodgers.
Funeral service was held 11 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Dotson and Bro. Jimmie Knifley.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the or Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.