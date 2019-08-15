Johnnie Pennington, 81, of Mannsville, son of the late Vance Pennington and Helen Belton Pennington, was born April 7, 1938, in Casey County.
He died at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mannsville Christian Church.
He retired his comb and shears after over sixty years of telling stories and sharing laughs with all who sat in his chair. For more than fifty years, if you couldn't find him in the barbershop, he could be found selling cars from his lot.
He was also a member of the Elkhorn Masonic Lodge #568 F&AM. His smile and wave will always be remembered in the Mannsville community and his good-natured personality will be missed.
He united in marriage to Dorothy Larimore in 1963.
Besides his wife, Dorothy Pennington, of Campbellsville, he is survived by three sons: Barry Pennington, Terry Pennington and Brad Pennington, all of Campbellsville; a daughter, Bridgett Rodgers, of Campbellsville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Myra Roberts and Margaret Gabehart, as well as a step-grandson, Christopher Robin "Buzz" Rodgers.
Funeral service was held 11 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Dotson and Bro. Jimmie Knifley.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the or Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019