Johnny Everett Hunt, 58, of Campbellsville was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 9, 1961, to the late Ezra Earl and Tressie Ellen (Graham) Hunt.
He departed this life on Aug. 24, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital after an extended illness
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Lynn Hunt, of Campbellsville, three children: Austin Tyler Hunt, of Bowling Green, Matthew Earl Hunt, of Greensburg and Brooklyn Cheyenne Holler, of Greensburg; a special cousin and a host of other family and close friends.
Funeral service was held Aug. 28, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Travis Bright officiating.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Garden.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
