Johnny Lee Russell, 69, of Campbellsville, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 in Elizabethtown at the Kensington Manor Nursing Home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1949 to the late Willis and Ruby (Whited) Russell.
He is survived by a son: Tommy Russell and wife Tammy of Campbellsville; two sisters; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren,
And many other family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Russell.
Mr. Russell chose to be cremated. A memorial ride will be scheduled at a later date.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019