Jonathan "Rallo" Spaulding, 64, was born on Jan. 31, 1956, in Campbellsville, to the late Clarence and Josephine Spaulding.

He died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He is survived by a daughter, Joshalyn (John) Gholston; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; one step daughter, Jolana Shively; three brothers; six sisters, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, a brother and a sister-in-law.

His funeral service was held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Elk Horn Baptist Church with Rev. James Washington officiating.

Interment was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Hayes Brothers Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store