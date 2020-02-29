Joseph Blueford "Joey" Franklin, 64, of Campbellsville, son of Doris Morrow Franklin and the late George Franklin, was born on March 4, 1955, in Wayne County, Kentucky.
He died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Louisville.
Besides his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Rebekah Fouch, of Indiana; two grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his father, George Franklin, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Cremation was chosen.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 29, 2020