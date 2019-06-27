Joseph "Larry" Goyer, 90, formerly of Thorntown, Indiana, was born in Ontario, Canada, on Dec. 2, 1928.
He died on June 21, 2019, at Signature of Parkwood in Lebanon, Indiana.
He is survived by two daughters: Sheryl Stamp, of Campbellsville, and Sandy (David) Vansickle of Lebanon, Indiana; two step-daughters: Stacy (Doug) French of Lebanon, Indiana and Mary (Fred) Bort; two stepsons: Randy Cummins of Iowa and Mike (Kathy) Cummins of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Jennifer (Travis) Gribbins, Jacqueline Stamp of Kentucky, Tiffany Vansickle and Mathew (Gavi) of Lebanon, Indiana; step-grandchildren, Scott Cummins, Evan Cummins, Ryan Cummins, Jason Cummins, Kelly Montes, Baili (J.C.) Hart, Sam (Sarah) French, Kala (Morgan) Pepper, Karley Hoovermale and Ben Hoovermale; several great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law: Marcia (John) Blankenship; his dog, Tasha, whom he adored; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
No public funeral service will be held per his request, but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown, Indiana.
Condolences can be given at myersmortuary.com.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 27, 2019