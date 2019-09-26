Joseph Wayne "Joe" Fair, 57, of Mannsville, was born on July 29, 1962, to the late Rufus and Ella Marie (Wethington) Fair.

He died on Sept. 11, 2019, at his home after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by the love of his life, Denise Cox, of Mannsville; two children: Rachelle Cox and Lindsey (Alan) Jeffries, both of Campbellsville; six siblings; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister in childhood.

Funeral service was held Sept. 14, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. John Hall will officiating.

Burial followed in the Gum Lick Cemetery at 2643 Gum Lick Rd in Liberty.