1/
Joyce Ann Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Bennett, 71, of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Abernathy) Bennett, was born on Oct. 13, 1948, in Adair County.
She died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Campbellsville.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Misty Buley, and a sister.
She is survived by a daughter, Angie Bennett and husband, Bryan, of Campbellsville; a son, Jeff Murphy, of Campbellsville; three brothers; three grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her funeral service was held Wednesday at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Don Watson officiating.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved