Joyce Ann Bennett, 71, of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Abernathy) Bennett, was born on Oct. 13, 1948, in Adair County.

She died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Campbellsville.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Misty Buley, and a sister.

She is survived by a daughter, Angie Bennett and husband, Bryan, of Campbellsville; a son, Jeff Murphy, of Campbellsville; three brothers; three grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her funeral service was held Wednesday at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Don Watson officiating.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

