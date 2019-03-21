Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joyce Burress of Campbellsville, daughter of the late William Roy Bell and Mattie Kate Miller Bell, was born June 14, 1945 in Marion County, Kentucky. She died at 12:59 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Campbellsville. She was 73.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mt. Washington Baptist Church.

Joyce was a retired nursing assistant with Taylor Regional Hospital, having served many years in the healthcare profession.



She united in marriage to Ralph Burress in 1985 and he preceded her in death July 21, 2007.

Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She definitely had a green thumb when it came to her love for flowers.



She is survived by two sons and three daughters: Ricky Brockman and wife, Brenda, Tammy Caldwell and husband, Terry, Cathy Routt and husband, Don and Lynn Knifley and husband, Ryan of Campbellsville and Michael Brockman and wife, Tonya of Mt. Sterling; three step-daughters: Vicki Hedges and husband, Jimmy, Debbie Burress and Kathy Burress of Louisville; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Shirleen Brewer of Campbellsville; three sisters-in-law: Jean Bell, Shirley Bell and Louise Spurling of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: Donald Bell, William Bell, Edith Warren and Goldie Beard.



Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Tommy Evans. Burial was in Mt. Washington Baptist Church Cemetery.



