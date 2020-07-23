1/
Joyce Faye Emerson
Joyce Faye Emerson, 71, of Campbellsville, was born to the late Roy Carter and Carrie (Brown) Slinker on June 27, 1949.
She died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Taylor Regional Hospital.
She is survived by two sisters; a niece and caretaker, Bonnie Bell; a friend and caretaker, Hammond Miller; 11 other nieces and nephews and several other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Russell Emerson, and seven siblings.
Her funeral service was held on July 15 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Interment followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
