Joyce Faye Emerson, 71, of Campbellsville, was born to the late Roy Carter and Carrie (Brown) Slinker on June 27, 1949.

She died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Taylor Regional Hospital.

She is survived by two sisters; a niece and caretaker, Bonnie Bell; a friend and caretaker, Hammond Miller; 11 other nieces and nephews and several other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Russell Emerson, and seven siblings.

Her funeral service was held on July 15 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Interment followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store