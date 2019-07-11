Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church Funeral 1:00 PM Calvary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Huber, 86, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Willie Bennett and Gertie Hunt Bennett, was born May 1, 1933, in Taylor County.

She died at 2:32 p.m. on July 6, 2019, in Louisville.

She was saved at the age of nine and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was one of the original four founding members. She and her husband, Al, were very dedicated to the ministry and especially enjoyed travel evangelism.

She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and prayer warrior. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed shopping when she wasn't running Huber's Restaurant.

She united in marriage to Al Huber and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2009.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Danny Huber and wife Pam, Joe Huber and wife Kathy of Campbellsville and Dale Huber West of Elizabethtown; four granddaughters: Lorie Nolley and husband Todd, Whitney Mills and husband Jonathan, Farrah Hord and husband Scott of Campbellsville and Leah Wright and husband Tyler of Lexington; seven great-grandchildren: Layton Hord, Chase Hord, Keaton Hord, Jeffrey Nolley, William Kaden Nolley, Loren Bennett Nolley and Barron Mills and many other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters.

Funeral service was held July 10, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Larry Rhodes and Rev. Steve Wagers.

Entombment followed in the Brookside Mausoleum.

