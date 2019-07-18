Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Marie Jones Graham, 75, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Archie VanHook Jones and Eva Lucille Pike Jones, was born July 18, 1943, in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died at 10:35 p.m. on July 11, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a charter member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church known today as Lowell Avenue Baptist Church where she was the director of Women on Mission. She was also a member of the Lunch Bunch, Bunco Babes Group, Happy Hearts and the Warm Blessings Group.

She was a retired secretary for the Vocational Rehab Services.

She united in marriage to Edward "Eddie" L. Graham, Sr. on February 6, 1960, and he preceded her in death February 12, 2015.

She is survived by one daughter and one son: Cynthia M. Scott and husband, Anthony of Scottsville and Edward "Eddie" L. Graham, Jr. and wife, Kari of Kettering, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Caley Ruth and husband, Matthew of Bowling Green, Corey Melton of Brownsburg, Indiana, Tori Graham of Kettering, Ohio, Whitney Scott of Bowling Green, Mike Charlton and wife, Wendy of Scottsville, Casey Murph and Abby Watson of Kettering, Ohio; four great-grandchildren: Aria Grace Ruth, Jordan Charlton, Justin Charlton and Emma Charlton; one sister and one brother: Gae Nolley of Campbellsville and Royal Jones of Florida as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Rex Jones and Archie Jones, Jr.

Funeral service was held July 15, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Dave Walters.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

