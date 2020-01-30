Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Blevins Salmon, 81, daughter of the late John (Bill) Will Blevins and Bertha Alexander Rucker Blevins was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Taylor County.

She died at 9:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Louisville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

She was a retired warehouse manager at Behr's Clothing Store in Louisville and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 82.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a bit of a fashionista. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and eating good food.

She united in marriage to John (J.P.) Salmon on Nov. 26, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters: Debi Ballard (John), of Louisville, and Dede Shafar (Fred), of Fisherville; six grandchildren: John Parks Ballard, Richard Ballard, Brooke Shafar, Payton Parrish (Alex), Gabi Nauert (Jared), of Louisville and Taylor Ballard (Lindsley), of Washington D.C.; one great-grandson, Brayden Nauert; one sister-in-law, Brenda Blevins, of Campbellsville; one brother-in-law, Maynard Miller, of Versailles, Kentucky; one niece and three nephews: Karen Sue Basden, of Amarillo, Texas, Stewart Miller (Carol), of Evanston, Illinois, Mark Miller (Kathy), of Newport News, Virginia and Kent (Libby) Miller, of Versailles; three great-nieces and one great nephew: Violet Marotta (Mickey), Katy Miller, Aly Burchett (Woody) and Miles Miller (Mallory); special long time friends: Sue Sweeney and Beverly Kindrick; special cousins: Ruthie Mardis, of Campbellsvill,e and Corinne Holcombe (Bill), of Florida; special friends: Patti Brown and Marilyn Lewis and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Frank Blevins, and one sister-in-law, Aleene Miller.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Dave Walters.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

