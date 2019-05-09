J. R. Bowen, 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late James Herbert Bowen and Maude Lee Wade Bowen, was born Nov. 20, 1930 in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Mannsville United Methodist Church.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
J. R. was a retired dairy and tobacco farmer and an accomplished watermelon grower.
J.R. served his church, country, and community with constant devotion and abiding love. He was a caring husband, loving father, and proud Papaw. J.R. was a humble leader, trusted counselor, and a teacher to all who wished to learn. His friendship and testimony made a difference in the lives of many but most especially for his family. He is and continues to be a good and faithful servant of God.
He united in marriage to Bernice Mardis on May 19, 1954.
Besides his wife, Bernice Mardis Bowen of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son and one daughter: Mike Bowen and wife, April of Campbellsville and Robin Bowen and husband, Daniel Bucca of Alexandria, Virginia; four grandchildren: Clay Bowen of Campbellsville, Shelley Hamilton and husband, Shawn of Cox's Creek, Joseph Bucca of Alexandria, Virginia and Emma Bucca of Alexandria, Virginia; two great-grandchildren: Blake Hamilton and Bailey Hamilton; one brother and one sister: Kenneth Bowen and wife, Mildred and Faye Vaughn and husband, William of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: Hollis Earl Bowen, Lewis Bowen, Lucia "May" Rock and Catherine Johnson.
Funeral service was at 3 p.m., May 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. John Hall and Rev. Troy Elmore.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Mannsville United Methodist Church and may be made at Parrot & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 9, 2019