J.T. Beard, 87, of Campbellsville, son of the late Dennis Beard and Ida Mary Rice Beard, was born April 9, 1932, in Taylor County.

He died at 6:56 A.M. on July 20, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky.

He united in marriage to Melva Wethington on December 6, 1957, who survives him.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons and one daughter:

Scott Beard, of Campbellsville, Bernie Beard, of Plantersville, Texas, Jeff Beard, of West Virginia and Janie Hlavinka of East Bernard, Texas; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral service was held July 27, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jeff Newton.

Entombment was in Brookside Mausoleum with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.