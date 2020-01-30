Juanita Claywell

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Juanita Claywell, 93, daughter of the late William Lewis Payton and Loretta Herron Payton, was born Sept. 27, 1926, in Taylor County.
She died at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She is survived by two sons and three daughters: Ronnie Claywell, Gary Claywell and wife, Helen, Diane Bradshaw and Barbara Witham and husband, Dale, of Campbellsville and Vonita Burton and husband, James, of Columbia; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother; one niece; one nephew; two great-nieces; two great-nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jeff Newton.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.