Juanita Claywell, 93, daughter of the late William Lewis Payton and Loretta Herron Payton, was born Sept. 27, 1926, in Taylor County.

She died at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters: Ronnie Claywell, Gary Claywell and wife, Helen, Diane Bradshaw and Barbara Witham and husband, Dale, of Campbellsville and Vonita Burton and husband, James, of Columbia; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother; one niece; one nephew; two great-nieces; two great-nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jeff Newton.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.