Juanita Cox, 73, of Campbellsville, was born on Feb. 26, 1946, to the late Benny L. and Lois (Gribbins) Garrett.

She died on Nov. 28, 2019, at the Grandview Nursing and Rehab Facility.

She was the wife of Walter B. Cox, who preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by two daughters, Faye Tungate and Doris Dobson, both of Campbellsville; a granddaughter raised as a daughter, April Edwards, and husband, Lanny, of Campbellsville; seven siblings; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Anna Garrett and Sandra Kay Cox, and three siblings.

Funeral service was held on Dec. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Sister Anna Overstreet officiating.

Burial followed in the Tallow Creek Cemetery.